Caddo Parish weighs $500 for COVID-impacted families

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Caddo Parish is weighing whether to pay $500 to families who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The ordinance was introduced Thursday by Caddo Parish Commissioner Stormy Gage-Watts at a parish council meeting that would pay $500 to 500 eligible families.

Families would have to apply and meet income requirements, give proof of income and a statement of how the pandemic has impacted their family’s finances. The money would be available on a first-come basis. The money used to pay for the payments would come from money already set aside for emergency, disaster assistance, the newspaper reported.

The Caddo Commission is expected to take up the ordinance at its December 3 meeting.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.