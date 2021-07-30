Caddo Parish will require masks to be worn inside all facilities, offices

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish will now require everyone to wear a face mask when inside all Parish-owned facilities and offices.

According to Caddo Parish officials, for the safety of the public and staff and as recommended by CDC guidelines, the indoor mask policy will go into effect on Monday, Aug. 2 until further notice.

This requirement includes all Parish buildings, Government Chambers for all Parish of Caddo/Caddo Parish Commission-related activities, and the 8th floor of Government Plaza.

Caddo Parish Administrator Dr. Woodrow Wilson, Jr. said, “Safety is our top priority as we continue to battle COVID-19. We want to be as proactive as possible in instituting measures that will keep everyone as safe as possible while conducting Caddo Parish business.”

The Parish of Caddo/Caddo Parish Commission will continue to monitor safety protocols as recommended by the CDC, and other federal, state, and local authorities to ensure the best and most current safety measures are implemented to keep all citizens and Parish staff safe.