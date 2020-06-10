Caddo Parks and Recreation offering virtual summer activities

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In Caddo Parish, summer activities will look differently because of COVID-19. Beginning this week, the Parks and Recreation Department is offering free virtual health and wellness classes to the public. You can attend a virtual chair aerobic class on Wednesday. Health and wellness Facebook lives will be available on Tuesdays.

Later this month, virtual activities will be available for students. The Walter B Jacobs Memorial Nature Park will offer programs Animal Tracks, Good Ol’ Soap and Water vs Bacteria, and Nature That Glows at Night.

All of the Caddo Parish parks and walking trails are open. However, the playground equipment remains closed. In addition, hands on exhibits remain closed to the public. Caddo Parish Communications Manager Krystle Beauchamp says lots of creativeness went in on coming up with this plan.

“Recently, everyone has been home because of COVID-19. This was the catalyst for us to create these programs to help people looking to be engaged in something fun,” said Beauchamp.

You can find a complete list of all of the activities being offered by the Parks and Recreation Department by clicking here.

