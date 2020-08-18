Caddo school board unanimously approves replacemement of North Caddo HS Rebel mascot

The Caddo Parish School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to replace the North Caddo High School Rebel mascot, in a move prompted by a petition that gathered more than 4,800 signatures.

The vote comes after a petition calling for the removal of the Rebel mascot that has represented he high school in Vivian for more than 65 years prompted a review by the board.

The petition, circulated by current and former students, gathered more than 4,800 signatures.

More than 40 people spoke out in a public hearing July 28 before the board, most in favor of changing the mascot. Several described embarrassment at having been represented as Rebels, sharing personal stories about not being able to be proud of their school mascot.

A decision on a new mascot must be made on or before the school board’s September 15 meeting.

