Caddo school board votes to close 3 elementary schools to address budget shortfall

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo School Board has voted to close three elementary schools and move students and staff to other campuses in the district.

In a special meeting Tuesday afternoon, the board voted 9 to 3 in favor of closing Arthur Circle Elementary, Jack P. Timmons Elementary, and Mooretown Elementary in an effort to address a $12 million budget shortfall brought on by declining enrollment coupled with the coronavirus pandemic.

Mooretown students will attend Oak Park Elementary starting this Fall, while Jack P. Timmons students, who are often on some of the longest bus routes in the district, would attend schools closer to their homes including Blanchard Elementary, Donnie Bickham Middle, Walnut Hill Elementary/Middle, and Turner Elementary/Middle.

Arthur Circle kids will attend Broadmoor STEM Academy, a prekindergarten through eighth-grade campus housed at Broadmoor Middle.

The consolidation plan was proposed after budget reviews for the 2020-2021 fiscal year found that, while the was district outperforming its current budget before the coronavirus pandemic, money had to be spent on addressing technology and foodservice needs once the outbreak began and sales tax revenue dropped as businesses closed or reduced operations.

The district says the decreases in revenue while experiencing unexpected costs resulted in an estimated $12 million budget deficit for the upcoming budget year beginning July 1.

On top of that, enrollment continuees to decline. Since 2010, the district says it has lost nearly 4,500 students as Shreveport and Caddo Parish have seen young families leave, coupled with an aging population.

