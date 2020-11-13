Caddo school students risk bus suspension for not wearing masks

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Students in the Caddo Parish school district face being suspended from riding a school bus home, if they don’t wear a mask.

According to a notice sent to parents, school bus drivers will let students ride the bus in the mornings without a mask, but not in the afternoon.

If a student tries getting on the bus without a mask, they’ll be directed to duty personnel or administration to get a mask.

The first time it happens, the bus driver will document it and call the student’s parents.

A second incident will lead the bus driver to recommend a two-day suspension for the student from riding the bus.

Repeat offenders could be recommended for longer bus suspension or expulsion.

The notice ends by stating ‘These collective efforts should help students understand the importance of wearing their mask on the bus’.

Full notice from Caddo Parish Schools:

Good morning parents, drivers will accommodate a student(s) without a mask in the a.m. If any student attempts to board in the p.m. without a mask, they will be directed to duty personnel or administration to get a mask. For the 1st incident the driver will document and call the parent. The driver will also inform parents if there is a 2nd incident there will be a recommendation for a 2-day suspension. For the 2nd incident the driver will write a referral with a 2-day bus suspension recommendation. Repeat offenders may be recommended for longer bus suspension or bus expulsion. These collective efforts should help students understand the importance of wearing their mask on the bus. We are not looking to create a significant discipline problem but merely to keep everyone safe.