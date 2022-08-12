CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Speed zone cameras to monitor some schools across Caddo Parish are now in effect.

The cameras for phase one were initially supposed to go live on August 3rd, but delays pushed the beginning back a week.

Wednesday marked the start of the 30-day warning period. If caught speeding in a school zone, drivers will be issued a warning through the mail.

Once the warning period is over, the Shreveport Police Department will begin issuing citations.

The schools that are a part of phase one are: