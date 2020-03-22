Caddo, Bossier schools cancel grab and go meals

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Both the Caddo and Bossier Parish school districts have canceled grab and go meals for the week in light of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ ‘stay at home’ order issued Sunday afternoon.

As of 6:40 p.m. Sunday, DeSoto Parish schools planned to continue with providing grab and go lunch services.

Grab & Go Breakfast & Lunch Services will continue as planned for students in need. Our primary concern is our students and their ability to access a healthy meal. However, we also remain concerned for our staff and the wellness of those who prepare and distribute the meals. — DeSoto Parish Schools (@DesotoParish) March 22, 2020

The grab and go meals were set up for students that are home from school due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Our district takes the safety of our students and staff seriously and has agreed to only provide food services as long as the safety of participants could be guaranteed, ” Charnae McDonald, Asst. Director of Communications for the Caddo Parish School District. “With the growing rate and spread of COVID-19, we must take every precaution to protect our students and staff. Caddo urges all stakeholders to limit outside interactions and to heed the governor’s advisements.”

The district says it will continue to assess the situation and determine when it is safe to resume the feeding program.

According to a statement from the Bossier Parish school district late Sunday, a conference call was held with representatives with the governor’s office, the Louisiana Department of Education and school superintendents from around the state about the continuation of the school serving sites.

All facets of the meal program were discussed and it was a difficult conversation. The issue is not whether feeding students is important. We all agree that it is. At the same time, the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana is rapidly rising and the safety of our food service employees and other staff members must also be considered. We must take every precaution to protect them. Regretfully, Bossier Schools will suspend its food service program after Monday, March 23 and close all sites, as well as administrative offices, until further notice as directed by the State of Louisiana. We urge everyone to heed the Governor’s orders and take every precaution to keep their family safe. Sonja Bailes, Public Relations Liaison, Bossier Parish Schools

Bossier Parish schools will continue to update on the district COVID-19 page, which can be found at www.bossierschools.org.



