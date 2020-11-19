Caddo Schools, medical leaders to urge COVID precautions over Thanksgiving break as cases surge

The superintendent off Caddo schools announced Monday that the district will delay reopening by two weeks to August 24 amid a new surge in COVID-19 cases.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Schools Superintendent Dr. Lamar Goree and local medical leaders will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to discuss the importance of students, staff and families continuing to take COVID safety precautions over the upcoming Thanksgiving break.

The news conference is set to begin at 2 p.m. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

The week-long Thanksgiving break begins on Monday, Nov. 23 in both Caddo and Bossier parishes, where cases have been trending up along with the rest of the state and rising dramatically over the past few weeks. Hospitalizations are also on the rise in the region.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,239 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 28 more deaths Wednesday, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and probable cases to 209,914 and deaths to 6,184.

As of Wednesday, there were 11,799 COVID-19 cases reported in Caddo Parish and 428 deaths. In Bossier, 5,424 cases have been reported, along with 141 deaths.

The Louisiana Department of Health also updates data on COVID-19 cases in K-12 schools weekly on Wednesdays. As of November 15, there were a total of 311 confirmed cases among faculty, staff, volunteers, and students in the 66 schools enrolled in the state’s coronavirus reporting program.

244 of those cases are among students, and 50 of them were reported between Nov. 9 and Nov. 15. Of the 87 total cases reported among faculty, staff, and volunteers at Caddo schools, 46 were reported over the same period.

There have been 348 cases reported in the 34 Bossier schools enrolled in the reporting program, with 248 among students. 33 of those cases were reported between November 9 and November 15. Nine of the 100 cases among faculty, staff, and volunteers were reported over the same period.

On Monday, Bossier Schools announced that there are no plans to go all-virtual following the Thanksgiving break, saying it would be disruptive to the families of more than 21,000 students attending daily and a last resort.”

The school district said it will continue to follow all protocols and mitigation measures in place and urge everyone to practice social distancing, wash their hands, and wearing a mask to protect themselves and others.