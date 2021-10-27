Caddo schools opt to keep mask mandate after statewide order expires

Wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, elementary school students line up to enter school for the first day of classes in Richardson, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Despite Texas Gov Greg Abbott’s executive order banning mask mandates by local officials, the Richardson Independent School District and many others across the state are requiring masks for students. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish schools will continue to require students and faculty to wear masks despite Gov. John Bel Edwards’ statewide mask mandate expiring Tuesday.

Caddo Parish becomes the first North Louisiana school district to announce that students will continue to be required to wear masks. The Caddo Parish School Board released a notice to parents Wednesday explaining the decision.

“In Caddo Parish, local medical advisors have been reviewing data related to childhood cases of COVID-19 and the percent of students who are vaccinated. At this time, approximately 25 percent of cases are in children locally. Further, less than 30 percent of students ages 12-17 are vaccinated and 5-11 year olds remain ineligible at the current time for vaccination,” the district said in a release.

“Thus, Caddo will continue current mitigation protocols, including masking, which continues to be recommended by the Louisiana Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the American Academy of Pediatrics.”

This decision came shortly after neighboring school districts made masking optional Tuesday following the expiration of the state wide mandate.

While mask mandates will remain in place, the district said they are lifting other restrictions. “Starting this week, after successful pilots, visitors will be permitted to visit campuses and music programs will resume indoors with appropriate protocols in place for both.”

The district’s required quarantine protocols will also remain unchanged.