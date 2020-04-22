CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo high school seniors now know when and where they will have their graduation ceremonies.
The district had already secured the dates of July 27-August 1 at the Shreveport Convention Center in the event school systems would be allowed to move forward with graduation.
“Caddo does not know at this time what social distancing guidelines will be required by late July,” the district said in a statement April 15 after Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the closure of district facilities through the rest of the school year due to the coronavirus pandemic. “However, the safety of students, staff, and families is of the utmost importance.”
Now, the school district has released a schedule listing a dates and time for each high school’s 2020 Spring graduation.
Monday, July 27, 2020
- North Caddo – 7:30 p.m. at North Caddo Stadium
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
- Southwood – 6:30 p.m. at Convention Center
Wednesday, July 29, 2020
- Green Oaks – 5 p.m. at Convention Center
- Booker T. Washington – 7:30 p.m. at Convention Center
Thursday, July 30, 2020
- Virtual Academy – 5 p.m. at Convention Center
- Northwood – 7:30 p.m. at Convention Center
Friday, July 31, 2020
- Woodlawn – 5 p.m. at Convention Center
- Captain Shreve – 7:30 p.m. at Convention Center
Saturday, August 1, 2020
- Caddo Magnet – 7:30 p.m. at Convention Center
- Huntington – 12 p.m. at Convention Center
- C.E. Byrd – 3:30 p.m. at Convention Center
Bossier Parish schools also tentatively set graduation ceremonies for July 25 at the CenturyLink Center, pending any state restrictions at that time regarding the size of group gatherings.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.
- How to keep your community clean during COVID-19 pandemic
- Caddo schools release 2020 high school commencement schedule
- WATCH LIVE: Pres. Trump, White House coronavirus task force plan Wednesday briefing
- Bowie County confirms 89 COVID-19 cases, Cass County reports 15 cases
- Trump administration requires nursing homes to report coronavirus cases