Caddo schools release 2020 high school commencement schedule

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo high school seniors now know when and where they will have their graduation ceremonies.

The district had already secured the dates of July 27-August 1 at the Shreveport Convention Center in the event school systems would be allowed to move forward with graduation.

“Caddo does not know at this time what social distancing guidelines will be required by late July,” the district said in a statement April 15 after Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the closure of district facilities through the rest of the school year due to the coronavirus pandemic. “However, the safety of students, staff, and families is of the utmost importance.”

Now, the school district has released a schedule listing a dates and time for each high school’s 2020 Spring graduation.

Monday, July 27, 2020

North Caddo – 7:30 p.m. at North Caddo Stadium

Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Southwood – 6:30 p.m. at Convention Center

Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Green Oaks – 5 p.m. at Convention Center

Booker T. Washington – 7:30 p.m. at Convention Center

Thursday, July 30, 2020

Virtual Academy – 5 p.m. at Convention Center

Northwood – 7:30 p.m. at Convention Center



Friday, July 31, 2020

Woodlawn – 5 p.m. at Convention Center

Captain Shreve – 7:30 p.m. at Convention Center



Saturday, August 1, 2020

Caddo Magnet – 7:30 p.m. at Convention Center

Huntington – 12 p.m. at Convention Center

C.E. Byrd – 3:30 p.m. at Convention Center

Bossier Parish schools also tentatively set graduation ceremonies for July 25 at the CenturyLink Center, pending any state restrictions at that time regarding the size of group gatherings.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.