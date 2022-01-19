Caddo schools seek parents to sub as COVID surges

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish schools are looking for parents with degrees who can stand in as substitute teachers as COVID-19 continues to surge in the district, causing a staffing shortage.

The district reported 147 new coronavirus cases among faculty and staff since last week, nearly twice as many as the 78 new cases reported the previous week. The number of new cases reported among students nearly tripled, with 505.

The school district’s chief human resources officer says parents would have the flexibility to choose the days they would like to work.

“Right now, it’s a season where we are asking parents to help because we don’t want to close down schools,” Leisa Woolfolk said. “We want our students to have that day-to-day experience in the classrooms. Just takes commitment and willing spirit. Someone that likes children, likes working around children.”

Qualified applicants must pass a background check.

A substitute teaching gig pays up to $10 an hour, according to Woolfolk. Click here to view Caddo Parish Public School job listings.