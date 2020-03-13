WATCH LIVE: Caddo schools superintendent addresses plans following statewide closure of K-12 schools

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo school superintendent Dr. Lamar Goree is expected to respond to Gov. John Bel Edwards’s decision Friday to shut down all K-12 public schools in Louisiana.

On a mobile device? Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

The total number of presumptive positive cases in Louisiana increased to 33, according to the latest report from the Office of Public Health Friday morning. Only one so far has been confirmed in Northwest Louisiana, in Caddo Parish.

The governor’s order supersedes any decisions made or pending by local school districts in recent days. On Thursday, Bossier Parish school officials said they expected to resume classes on Monday, May 16. Caddo Parish schools also said they did not have plans to cancel classes. Red River Parish school officials were planning on holding in-service meetings on Friday to make a determination on how to proceed on whether to cancel classes or not.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.