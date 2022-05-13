SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Classes have resumed at Youree Drive Middle School after a bomb threat made by a student was found not to be credible, according to a Caddo Public Schools spokesperson.

The district says the threat was made through Instagram.

“Shreveport police and district security launched an investigation by thoroughly combing the campus for any threat before allowing classes to resume as scheduled,” the school district said in a statement.

“At this time, no arrest has been made but law enforcement is working to track the IP address used and pursue charges,”