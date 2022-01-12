Caddo Schools to close 5 elementary, middle schools Thursday due to COVID

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Five elementary and middle schools in Caddo Parish will be closed Thursday due to the high rate of COVID cases among staff.

“We’re having to close down some campuses due to the lack of staffing available to safely provide instruction and programs,” the school district said in a statement to KTAL/KMSS late Wednesday afternoon.

As a result, the district says the following campuses will be closed tomorrow:

Summerfield Elementary

Donnie Bickham Middle

Forest Hill Elementary

Walnut Hill Elementary Middle

Broadmoor STEM Academy

All campuses are closed Friday and Monday to students due to a scheduled Professional Development for staff and the national holiday next week. Classes at all schools will resume Tuesday, January 18.

“Parents should know that we are keeping our students best interest in mind when making these decisions,” the statement from the district said.

According to the latest data available from the Louisiana Department of Health, which tracks cases reported among staff and students in each district, there were 78 new cases confirmed among faculty and staff in Caddo schools in the first week after classes resumed following the holiday break and 235 new cases reported among students.

Schools in Webster Parish sent some classes virtual starting Wednesday, while others resumed in-person classes. The Claiborne Parish School Board voted Tuesday night to offer a virtual school opportunity. Bossier schools have said they are bracing for an increase in cases among students and staff due to COVID-19, but so far no schools have closed or moved to virtual. The LDH reported 75 new cases among faculty and staff since school started back last week, along with 278 new cases among students.