Caddo Schools to hold job fair

Caddo Parish Public Schools is looking for the best of the best to add to its team.

The district will hold a transportation job fair between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Wanda L. Gunn Professional Development Center on 3908 Joplin in Shreveport.

Interested applicants will be interviewed on the spot for bus driver and bus attendant openings.

To be considered for employment you should to bring a valid driver’s license or official picture ID; an original Social Security card; a sealed high school diploma, transcript or GED, and three references including a previous employment reference.

You should also submit to fingerprinting in order to conduct a background check.

Applications will not be processed if all items are not provided at the time of the interview on the day of the job fair.

Those selected for employment will receive training in bus operation and procedures and obtain a Commercial Driver’s License.

Caddo Parish Public Schools is the third largest school district in the state of Louisiana with just under 40,000 students served at 62 schools. The district transports an average of 22,000 students each day on approximately 375 buses.

Bus drivers and attendants work part time hours of service with options for additional compensation for field trips and other opportunities.

As a member of the Transportation Department, drivers and attendants are eligible for full benefits.

To learn more about Caddo Parish Public Schools, visit caddoschools.org.