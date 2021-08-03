Caddo school district unveils ‘Strong Start 2.0’ COVID-19 reopening plans

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo school district has released its Strong Start 2.0 plans for the upcoming school year as the coronavirus pandemic continues with a fourth surge.

District administrators presented the plans Tuesday afternoon to the school board. Like most districts, Caddo’s plan aligns with the latest guidance from Louisiana Department of Education and Louisiana Department of Health guidance.

They include instruction five days a week for all students, with a focus on in-person learning and technology integration in district classrooms.

The plan also includes “strengthened mental health supports for students and staff, and the district says it “will emphasize static grouping but ensure students will receive all educational services.

Caddo Parish Schools are set to begin on August 23.

Tuesday’s release of “Strong Start 2.0” comes one day after Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the reinstatement of a statewide mask order for everyone five and older in Louisiana, including in the state’s public schools.

Classes for students in Bossier Parish public schools start on August 12.