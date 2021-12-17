Caddo Sheriff: 14-year-old student arrested after bringing ammo to school

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 14-year-old student was arrested Friday after bringing ammunition to Donnie Bickham Middle School, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

CPSO says the 14-year-old boy turned in several bullets to his teacher, telling her that he found them in the school bathroom. It was later learned that he brought the bullets to school.

The school was on lockdown while school staff and the Caddo Sheriff’s Office completed a thorough search of the school. Nothing else was found, and the lockdown was lifted.

Following an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Division, the child was charged with carrying a firearm or dangerous weapon on school grounds and was released to a parent.