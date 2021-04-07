Caddo Parish Sheriff defends investigation into death of CCC inmate

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator is pushing back on a commissioner’s request for an independent investigation into the death of an inmate at the Caddo Correctional Center and defending the investigation done by his office.

“I have received your request for an independent investigation to be conducted by the Louisiana State Police into the death of Casey Louis Simpson,” Sheriff Steve Prator said in a letter Wednesday to Commissioner Lyndon B. Johnson. ” Please forward any information that you have to support your claim that this investigation has not been ‘unbiased and transparent.” Any information provided will be thoroughly investigated.”

Simpson, 31, died after being found unresponsive in his cell at CCC on March 16. According to an investigative report released last week by CPSO, Simpson had undisclosed medical issues and had refused medication prescribed to him over 100 times since he was booked into the parish correctional facility last summer. A preliminary report from the Caddo Parish coroner’s office found that Simpson died from health issues, not trauma. A final autopsy with toxicology results will be available in a few weeks.

Simpson’s family has questioned the thoroughness of the correctional center staff response and the sheriff’s office investigation. They went before the Caddo Commission Monday to make the case for an independent investigation. In response, Commissioner Johnson asked Sheriff Prator to request Louisiana State Police conduct an independent investigation.

View the full letter from Sheriff Prator to Commissioner Johnson letter below:

Commissioner Lyndon Johnson, I have received your request for an independent investigation to be conducted by the Louisiana State Police into the death of Casey Louis Simpson. Please forward any information that you have to support your claim that this investigation has not been “unbiased and transparent”. Any information provided will be thoroughly investigated. The citizens of Caddo Parish have overwhelmingly elected me for six terms to be their chief law enforcement officer, as our constitution dictates. I have earned the trust of the citizens because of the “unbiased and transparent” manner with which the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office operates under my leadership. When the Caddo Parish Coroner concludes his investigation and all reports are finalized any citizen is free to do a public records request and have full access to everything not protected by federal HIPPA law. Respectfully, Sheriff Steve Prator