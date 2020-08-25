Caddo Sheriff encouraging residents to be prepared ahead of Hurricane Laura

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator is encouraging residents to be prepared for weather-related issues over the next few days as a result of Hurricane Laura’s path.

According to the National Weather Service in Shreveport, Laura is anticipated to strengthen and make landfall very late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Locally, wind gusts up to 50-80 mph will be possible Thursday, and the threat of flash flooding will increase on Thursday. Tornadoes will be possible as early as Wednesday night into Thursday.

Sheriff Prator, who serves as director of the Caddo Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, said parish residents should immediately begin preparing their homes for winds and rain. He recommends the following:

Secure garbage cans, lawn furniture, or anything that could become airborne and cause damage.

Clean out gutters and storm drains, keeping drains clear of trash, leaves, and branches so rainwaters can easily flow.

Expect downed trees and power outages and know how to report downed trees.

Have flashlights and extra batteries and a battery-powered and/or hand-crank radio in case power goes out.

Ensure mobile phones are fully charged.

Have essential items and food available to last at least three days. Items should include food that doesn’t need refrigeration and 1 gallon of water per person per day, a first-aid kit, medication, baby and pet items, and other critical supplies.

Stay away from downed power lines.

“We are still closely monitoring Laura’s path to see how it will affect us.”

Both the Parish of Caddo and the City of Shreveport will continue to distribute sandbags from 7:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday at their facilities at 1701 Monty Street and 1935 Claiborne Avenue respectively.

Sandbags have been in high demand, and both facilities have had to adjust hours throughout the day to restock their supplies.

“The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is prepared to respond, and we want our citizens to be adequately prepared as well.”

