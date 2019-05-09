Local News

Caddo Sheriff issues warning about river, lake traffic

By:

Posted: May 09, 2019 04:43 PM CDT

Updated: May 09, 2019 04:43 PM CDT

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) -- Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator is asking boaters to use caution on area waterways due to high water from recent rainfall.

Local lakes and rivers remain open to boaters but the Sheriff is urging those on the water to slow down in residential areas and near piers where a boat’s wake can force water into houses and other structures.

Most channel markers on Caddo Lake are expected to be underwater by Saturday. 

In messages released to the public today through the CodeRED emergency notification system, Caddo Sheriff’s officials said Caddo Lake has risen to 173.7 feet above sea level.  

The National Weather Service is forecasting additional rainfall in the area and advises the lake is expected to reach 175 feet above sea level during the morning hours on Saturday, May 11. 

The Red River is currently measuring 30.25 feet on the Shreveport gage and is forecasted to reach 30.5 feet, cresting sometime Saturday afternoon. 

Residents are urged to take necessary precautions to protect their property and should be cautious of flooded roadways.  

If you come upon a flooded road while driving, turn around and go another way.

Sandbags are still available at the City of Shreveport Streets and Drainage / Public Works Department at 3825 Mansfield Rd. and at the Caddo Parish Fleet Services Department at 1701 Monty St. between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.  Self pick-up is available after 4 p.m. at the parish location. 

To register for emergency notifications from CodeRED, go to www.caddosheriff.org.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Celebrating Women

Celebrating Women: Dawn Ramsey

Celebrating Women: Dawn Ramsey

Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere

Celebrating Women: Velma Kirksey Tarver

Celebrating Women: Velma Kirksey Tarver

Celebrating Women: Maxine Sarpy
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Celebrating Women: Maxine Sarpy

Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music

Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music

Celebrating Women: Waynette Ballengee

Celebrating Women: Waynette Ballengee

Celebrating Women: Jinny Henson

Celebrating Women: Jinny Henson

Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims

Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims

Celebrating Women: Vivian Andrews

Celebrating Women: Vivian Andrews

Celebrating Women: Virginia Shehee

Celebrating Women: Virginia Shehee

Celebrating Women: Tuscaloosa Police officer Lillie Leatherwood

Celebrating Women: Tuscaloosa Police officer Lillie Leatherwood

Viola Davis inspires students in her hometown of Central Falls, Rhode Island

Viola Davis inspires students in her hometown of Central Falls, Rhode Island

Celebrating Women: Nancy Pelosi, the most powerful woman in America

Celebrating Women: Nancy Pelosi, the most powerful woman in America

Journalism pioneer broke barriers, paved the way for future generations

Journalism pioneer broke barriers, paved the way for future generations

Women working to recruit more women to law enforcement

Women working to recruit more women to law enforcement

40-pound cabbage inspires 9-year-old to reduce food insecurity in the United States

40-pound cabbage inspires 9-year-old to reduce food insecurity in the United States

Boeing's Joan Robinson-Berry hopes to inspire minorities, women towards engineering careers

Boeing's Joan Robinson-Berry hopes to inspire minorities, women towards engineering careers

Janelle Coleman: A woman on the move in corporate America

Janelle Coleman: A woman on the move in corporate America

Baby in the Statehouse

Baby in the Statehouse

Sisters help represent future of female farmers

Sisters help represent future of female farmers

Women in homelessness

Women in homelessness

WNBA star, Olympic gold medalist Breanna Stewart aiming beyond arc to impact world

WNBA star, Olympic gold medalist Breanna Stewart aiming beyond arc to impact world

The National Women's Hall of Fame: The place where America recognizes its extraordinary women

The National Women's Hall of Fame: The place where America recognizes its extraordinary women

New Chief appointed for Nashville Police Department

New Chief appointed for Nashville Police Department

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News