Caddo Sheriff issues warning about river, lake traffic

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) -- Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator is asking boaters to use caution on area waterways due to high water from recent rainfall.

Local lakes and rivers remain open to boaters but the Sheriff is urging those on the water to slow down in residential areas and near piers where a boat’s wake can force water into houses and other structures.

Most channel markers on Caddo Lake are expected to be underwater by Saturday.

In messages released to the public today through the CodeRED emergency notification system, Caddo Sheriff’s officials said Caddo Lake has risen to 173.7 feet above sea level.

The National Weather Service is forecasting additional rainfall in the area and advises the lake is expected to reach 175 feet above sea level during the morning hours on Saturday, May 11.

The Red River is currently measuring 30.25 feet on the Shreveport gage and is forecasted to reach 30.5 feet, cresting sometime Saturday afternoon.

Residents are urged to take necessary precautions to protect their property and should be cautious of flooded roadways.

If you come upon a flooded road while driving, turn around and go another way.

Sandbags are still available at the City of Shreveport Streets and Drainage / Public Works Department at 3825 Mansfield Rd. and at the Caddo Parish Fleet Services Department at 1701 Monty St. between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Self pick-up is available after 4 p.m. at the parish location.

To register for emergency notifications from CodeRED, go to www.caddosheriff.org.