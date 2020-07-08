Sheriff Steve Prator responds to proposed mask ordinance, CPSO required to enforce

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator has released a statement in response to a mask ordinance that will require enforcement by CPSO deputies if local commissioners vote to pass it.

According to CPSO, Caddo Parish Commissioners are expected to vote on the ordinance Wednesday, which will mandate residents to wear masks in businesses to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Should the Caddo Parish Commission pass an ordinance requiring that masks be worn, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office will respond to any complaints from businesses or citizens,” said Sheriff Steve Prator.

“We don’t expect a great increase in our workload since the law would apply only to unincorporated areas of the parish outside towns like Vivian, Blanchard, and Greenwood, which are more populated. These ‘failure to wear a mask’ complaints will be answered when time permits and when we are not engaged in more pressing matters,” the Sheriff said.

CPSO says regardless of whether the ordinance passes, Sheriff Prator said he encourages the use of masks when in close proximity to others.

