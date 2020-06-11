Caddo Sheriff sworn in for 6th term

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator has been sworn into office for his sixth term.

Sheriff Prator was sworn in Thursday morning at the Caddo Parish Courthouse.

The oath was administered by First Judicial District Court Judge Brady D. O’Callaghan. Prator was assisted during the swearing-in by Chief Criminal Deputy Jay Long and Chief Civil Deputy Gary Parker.

Prator was re-elected to office during the primary election on Oct. 12, 2019. His sixth term officially begins on July 1. He has served his community as a law enforcement officer since 1973.

Prator is a graduate of the FBI National Institute, Louisiana State University Basic Training Academy, and Louisiana Sheriffs’ Institute. He oversees a department of 681 full-time deputies, 99 part-time deputies, 54 reserves, and 150 auxiliaries.

Here are some other facts about Prator:

Director of the Caddo Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness

Chairman of the Louisiana Peace Officer Standards and Training Council

President of the Northwest Law Enforcement Planning Agency Board of Directors

Northern District Coordinator for the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association’s Emergency Task Force

Prator’s other professional and civic affiliations include:

Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice

Livestock Brand Commission

Sheriff’s Executive Management Institute

National Sheriff’s Association

International Association Chiefs of Police

FBI-NEI Alumni Association

Police Executive Research Forum

Board of Directors for the Boy Scouts of America

LSU-S Alumni Board

LSU-S Foundation Board

Louisiana State Fair Board

Volunteers for Youth Justice Board and Caddo Council on Aging Board

Caddo Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.