Caddo-Shreveport narcs’ don’t play – just ask local jails’ newest residents

The benevolent agents from the Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Unit have made it possible for at least seven men to have a warm, dry weekend, after assuring them of food and lodging as guests of Shreveport and Caddo Parish taxpayers.

The men, Terry Singleton, Roger Dean, Warren Floyd, Brian Hall, Robert Brown, Howard Lofton and Eric Qualls, either are already -or soon will be – enjoying the fine cuisine provided by Caddo Parish Sheriff in the dining room of Caddo Correctional Center.

It’s all part of a crime initiative targeting those areas of Shreveport with the most recent reported ‘shots fired” calls.

And the kickoff of the project was impressive… During the first phase of the operation on Dec. 5, agents seized 167 grams of suspected marijuana, .3 grams of methamphetamine, $4,800 in cash, two shotguns, four semi-automatic handguns, two rifles and one revolver from the motley crew.

But take heart, there are more warm beds awaiting law breakers – this was just the beginning. The initiative will be an ongoing proactive operation to address violent crime in our city.

Below are the charges the men are currently facing:

Singleton, 41, of the 2900 block of Glenwick Street, charged with one count of Possession Schedule I and one count of Illegal Carrying of Weapon with Controlled Dangerous Substance.

Dean, 61, of the 700 block of East Flournoy Lucas Road, charged with one count of Possession Schedule II, one count of Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance with a Minor and one count of Convicted Felon with a Firearm.

Floyd, 46, of the 700 block of West 68 th Street, charged with one count of Illegal Carrying of Weapons with Controlled Dangerous Substance and one count of Possession Schedule I.

Hall, 33, of the 6300 block of West Canal Boulevard, charged with one count of Possession Schedule 1, one count of Obstruction of Justice, one count of Resisting Arrest by Flight, one count of Possession Controlled Dangerous Substance with a Minor and four warrants.

Brown, 42, of the 2900 block of Grassmere Street, charged one count of with Convicted Felon with Firearm and one count of Possession Stolen Firearm.

Loftin, 61, of the 3000 block of Hillcrest Avenue, was booked on a fugitive warrant.*

Qualls, 38, address unknown, charged with Possession of Schedule I.*

*No mugshots available, but we’ll keep trying