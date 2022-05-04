SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A student at Caddo Magnet High School was injured Wednesday after falling from the high school building.

Shreveport Fire Chief Clarence Reece confirmed a 14-year-old student fell from a 2nd story balcony patio Wednesday.

The student was taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Caddo School District officials said in a statement Wednesday afternoon:

“Early this afternoon the Shreveport Fire Department responded to Caddo Parish Magnet High School in response to a report of a student injury at the campus. The student sustained a minor injury and no other students or staff were involved in this incident. Classes are continuing as usual.”

Authorities have not confirmed the condition of the student. The cause of the fall is under investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.