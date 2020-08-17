Caddo superintendent, DA to discuss school issues amid COVID-19 pandemic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Top Caddo Parish school and law officials will share important details on school enrollment to parents, guardians, and students at a press conference Monday morning.

The press conference will be at 10 a.m. at the Caddo Parish Schools Central Office in Shreveport.

Caddo Parish Schools Superintendent Dr. Lamar Goree and Caddo Parish District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr. will speak and answer questions.

According to the DA’s office, topics to be discussed include Caddo Parish Schools enrollment underway through August 23; the manners in which classes will be conducted in light of masking, social distancing and the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions; computer distribution and Internet in school attendance; truancy in the modern era of social distanced learning; and the legal and social requirements of parents, guardians and students.

