The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Tracking COVID-19

Tracking COVID-19

Unsung Heroes

Unsung Heroes

Honoring Our Graduates

Honoring our Graduates

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

Tracking COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex

Tracking COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex

Unsung Heroes

Unsung Heroes

Honoring our Graduates

Honoring our Graduates

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

Caddo superintendent, DA to discuss school issues amid COVID-19 pandemic

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Top Caddo Parish school and law officials will share important details on school enrollment to parents, guardians, and students at a press conference Monday morning.

The press conference will be at 10 a.m. at the Caddo Parish Schools Central Office in Shreveport. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

Caddo Parish Schools Superintendent Dr. Lamar Goree and Caddo Parish District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr. will speak and answer questions.

According to the DA’s office, topics to be discussed include Caddo Parish Schools enrollment underway through August 23; the manners in which classes will be conducted in light of masking, social distancing and the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions; computer distribution and Internet in school attendance; truancy in the modern era of social distanced learning; and the legal and social requirements of parents, guardians and students.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

 

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss