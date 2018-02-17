Caddo teen charged with stabbing mother and her boyfriend

A 19-year-old man is in jail today charged with stabbing his mother and her boyfriend, said Sheriff Steve Prator.

Dustin Eschenbach, 19, was taken into custody Friday night, after CPSO deputies learned he was responsible.

At 7:15 p.m. Friday, Caddo Sheriff’s deputies responded to a suspicious circumstances call at 8325 Still Meadow where a woman was badly cut with a knife.

When deputies arrived, Caddo Fire District #4 was on scene treating Michelle Wright, 46, and Allen Meshell, 44.

Deputies learned they had been stabbed by Wright’s son, Dustin Eschenbach, upon returning home.

Wright was transported to University Health with critical injuries. Meshell was treated at the scene.

Patrol deputies located Eschenbach nearby at a relative’s house. He was arrested by Detective Keith Fox and booked into Caddo Correctional Center on charges of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery.