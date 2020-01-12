Caddo volunteer EMT firefighter created “Snaketuary” for wild reptiles

SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS-KTAL) – A local Caddo volunteer EMT firefighter showcased his “Snaketuary” rescue exhibit Sunday at Repticon‘s show stop in Shreveport.

Steven Kennedy says he’s been fascinated with snakes since he was a child. Now, he says he’s the go to guy when calls come in at local homes and businesses where wild snakes have been found.

“We have our permits through Animal Control and Wildlife and Fisheries and we even deal with venomous snakes,” said Kennedy.

He was able to showcase and host a presentation with Repticon who runs a two day reptile and exotic animal show. They feature animal breeders from around the country. Vendors display and offer top quality reptile pets from around the world.

Chaz Gavitt is the Repticon show manager who says the common reason people may be scared of reptiles is because they don’t know enough about the creatures.

“This kind of takes the fear away from it, and once people don’t fear it, it’s easier to learn about them.”

Kennedy agrees with Gavitt on trying to eliminate the public’s fear on snakes. He says they have their purpose just like humans do.

“Even with venomous snakes, they’re using the snake venom now to cure cancer, Alzheimer, Parkinson’s disease and help stroke victims,” said Kennedy.

Above the “Snaketuary” exhibit was a banner displaying Proverbs 12:10 which reads, A good man takes care of his animals.

