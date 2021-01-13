Caddo, Webster school districts see bump in cases after first full week back from holiday break

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Schools in Caddo and Webster parishes schools saw a bump in new COVID-19 cases among students and staff following the first full week after the holiday break.

According to the latest data reported to the Louisiana Department of Health, which is updated weekly on Wednesdays, there were 45 new cases among faculty, staff, and volunteers in Caddo Schools between Jan. 4 -10, along with 72 new student cases among the 66 schools enrolled in the reporting system.

The largest district in Northwest Louisiana, Caddo schools have reported a total of 226 faculty and staff cases and 496 student cases since the state started collecting the data in October under an emergency order requiring schools to report known and suspected cases as part of an “early warning system” under an emergency order issued by State Health Officer Jimmy Guidry.

The LDH says cases are defined as individuals reported to have positive SARS-CoV-2 molecular or antigen laboratory tests. Cases are self-reported by K12 schools currently enrolled in the school reporting system.

Webster reported 15 new cases among faculty and staff, as well as 22 new student cases.

Parish New faculty/staff/volunteer cases New student cases Bienville 16 8 Bossier 2 1 Caddo 45 72 Claiborne 1 6 De Soto 1 7 Natchitoches 1 0 Red River 5 3 Sabine 4 7 Webster 15 22 TOTAL 90 126 Source: Louisiana Department of Health data as of Jan. 13, 2021

A total of 944 new cases were reported among faculty and staff at the 1,570 enrolled schools statewide last week, along with 1,738 student cases.