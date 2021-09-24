Cajun Cannabis Conference comes to Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Businesses, health providers, and dispensary owners attended the first-ever Cajun Cannabis Conference Friday at Margaritaville with the goal of educating people about medicinal cannabis.

“What this product is able to do for patients is to save their lives and increase their productivity. Patients that come to us are suffering from problems like PTSD, pain, and we’re able to resolve those issues and let them live a somewhat normal life,” said Doug Boudreaux, Owner of Hope Pharmacy.

“It’s really important that we help people realize they can get this medicine legally. Another thing we’re doing is promoting a portion of our proceeds to Last Prisoner Project. We must forget the people who believed in this plant always,” said Kathryn Thomas, CEO of the Healing Clinics and founder of Cajun Cannabis Conference.

State Representative Larry Bagley and Caddo District Attorney James Stewart also spoke at the event.