Call center to create 80 new jobs in Bossier City

80 new jobs will be coming to Bossier City.

YoungWillliams President Rob Wells announced the company will create 80 direct jobs and make a $1.5 million capital investment in Bossier City.

Another 160 jobs will be created for a call center in Baton Rouge.

YoungWilliams will provide support for social services after reaching an agreement with the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services to operate call centers for a five-year period. Call center functions for DCFS previously were outsourced to a company operating in Florida and California.

The average annual salary of the Bossier jobs will be $27,000, plus benefits.

Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 40 new indirect jobs for Bossier Parish and the Northwest Region.

“Our company does this in 11 states and I can’t say enough good about our experience thus far in Louisiana,” Wells said. “The procurement process, talent pools, available contractors, real estate, support from the Louisiana Economic Development office and the people in the departments we are working with couldn’t have been better or more professional. This is going to be a great partnership.”

In Bossier City, YoungWilliams will make a $1.5 million capital investment at its location within the Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets along the Red River.

Operations there are expected to begin in March 2019.

