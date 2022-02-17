MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Children going to court in De Soto Parish now have a calming room to help them deal with the stressful and sometimes frightening experience.

“When they come to court their triggered they may be triggered by a sight, a smell, a sound, and we want to help mitigate that trauma impact,” said VYJ program coordinator Lucinda Miles.

Volunteers for Youth Justice is a local non-profit that partnered with the DeSoto Parish Juvenile Court to design the space and provide youth advocates for children who may be facing neglect, abuse, or family separation. It officially opened on Friday.

“To just see how they came in that room they were stressed, they were uncertain, they were unsure when they came in,” DeSoto Parish Juvenile Court Judge Amy McCartney said, “and to just watch the advocate to work with them, to help them, kind of de-escalate those feelings of nervousness was just amazing.”

Schools, libraries, hospitals, and other entities that support children have adopted calming rooms, which provide a supportive and therapeutic environment for children. The purpose is to help the child relax and regulate their emotions when their stress level is high.

The first calming room in a Louisiana courthouse was in Caddo Parish Juvenile Court in July 2019. Juvenile court officials in other parts of the state have taken notice of the positive impact that the Caddo calming room has had. The DeSoto Parish Juvenile Court has its own space to help kids keep calm in tumultuous times.