Cameras being placed at Bringle Lake Park to deter vandals Video

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) - Surveillance cameras are being placed at Bringle Lake Park near the dam in Texarkana because of recent vandalism.

The area has been a hot spot for vandalism in the past. But recently, the city started sprucing up the area, complete with works from local artists.

To stop the vandals from returning, a city spokesperson said police have also increased patrols around the area.

Would-be vandals are also being warned that their picture could wind up on social media. "Social media police really are very, very good at their jobs and they've so far helped us both times. Anytime we've had any type of vandalism, both instances, they've helped us catch the people who've come out here and, they've actually allowed us to reach out to those people and invite them to come out and make right what they did wrong," said Erin Rogers, Texarkana, Texas Parks Communications Coordinator.

Rogers said the cameras will be placed in locations to monitor vehicles and places that have been vandalized in the past.

