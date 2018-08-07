Candidates running for Shreveport Mayor face off

Monday Shreveport’s mayoral candidates meet again to answer questions from the community.

The Southern Hills Business Association held a mayoral forum at Southwood High School.

All eight mayoral candidates were invited. Anna Marie Arpino, Tremecius Dixon, Steven Jackson, Adrian Perkins, Jeron Rogers, Lee Savage, Jim Taliaferro and current Mayor Ollie Tyler participated.

The moderator at Monday’s forum asked all of the candidates if the city needs to undergo a third party audit of the water department, following the class action lawsuit filed against the city.

Mayor Tyler explained that it hasn’t been determined that the city has done anything wrong and if something was done wrong then an audit could be conducted.