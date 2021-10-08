Candlelight vigil set for Shreveport baby thrown into Cross Lake

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Family and friends will gather Friday evening to remember a Shreveport baby who died after being thrown into Cross Lake.

According to Good Samaritan Funeral Home, a candlelight ceremony celebrating the life of 10-month-old Joshua Calif Black will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8 at the First United Methodist Church on 500 Common St.

A visitation for Joshua will also be held from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8 at the same location.

The funeral home is asking everyone to light a candle or shine a light in remembrance of Joshua.

The graveside service for Joshua is reserved for family members only.

Friends and other well-wishers are asked to leave cards and gifts at the visitation or the funeral home.

You can also view the candlelight vigil on the Good Samaritan Funeral Home Facebook Page.

Meanwhile, 32-year-old Ureka Black has been charged with one count each of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder after police say she threw Joshua and a 5-year-old off a Cross Lake bridge. She is being held without bond and her next court appearance is set for Dec. 17.