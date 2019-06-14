Candlelight vigil tonight for downtown shooting victims

by: Nikki Henderson

Posted: / Updated:
Vigil for downtown shooting victims 06.14.19_1560529625466.PNG.jpg

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A candlelight vigil will be held tonight for the two people who were fatally shot outside of a nightclub in downtown Shreveport. 

Chasmine Walters and Leejerryius Traveone Baines were shot Sunday night at the Royalty Cigar and Hookah Lounge.

The vigil will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the corner of Texas St. and Spring St. 

Meanwhile, a third victim remains in critical condition at Ochsner LSU Health.

