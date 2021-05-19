Canvassers going door-to-door to boost vaccination rates in Louisiana

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Canvassers in northwest Louisiana are going door to door to boost vaccination rates across the state.

The Vaccine Equity Project is part of Bring Back Louisiana — a partnership between Together Louisiana, the Louisiana Department of Health, the Louisiana Public Health Institute, Louisiana Primary Care Association, vaccine providers, the Power Coalition, and other community organizations.

“It means a lot for me to go out and to actually help somebody get a vaccie, get a site, or get transportation to get there,” said Newana Williams, Canvasser for Together Louisiana.

“Those areas that we’re targeting are those that have not been vaccinated, and have the lowest percentages of people for that population that has been vaccinated,” said Charlene Voorhies, Liaison for North LA Interfaith.

A percentage Together Louisiana is hoping to increase.

“We’re not dealing with the people that are just willing to stand in lines and wait forever and get the vaccine, we’re dealing with the people that are saying, ‘Ehh, I’m not sure about that.'” said Voorhies.

The campaign is bringing vital information that the group believes neighbors need most.

“We’re making that special effort to try to eliminate whatever barriers there are, whether its from misinformation, it’s from lack of transportation, the time restraints on being able to get vaccinated, whatever the issue, we’re trying to resolve that,” Voorhies said.

“We’re here to help them if they’re ready, if not, we just give them information. I just would like for everybody to think about it. And if I could go out there and just help just one person do that, then I’m happy about that,” said Williams.