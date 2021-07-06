CAO, interim Dist. 1 councilmember to be appointed at Bossier City council meeting

Bossier City Mayor-elect Tommy Chandler (left) has selected newly-elected District 1 Bossier City Councilman Shane Cheatham to fill the city’s chief administrative officer post when he takes office on July1st. The city council will appoint someone to fill Cheatham’s vacated seat until a special election can be held.

BOSSIER CITY, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Council is set to vote Tuesday afternoon on Mayor Tommy Chandler’s choice for Chief Administrative Officer as well as on who will temporarily fill the District 1 seat that appointment would create on the council.

Recently elected District 1 councilmember Shane Cheatham is expected to be appointed as CAO and the four-term incumbent he defeated for the seat is among the five people the council will consider appointing as interim until a special election can be held in the fall:

Brian Hammons

Darren Ashley

Jimmy Latham

Lee Jeter

Scott Irwin

The meeting is set to begin at 3 p.m. and it comes just a few hours after news broke just after 12 p.m. Tuesday that former Bossier City Police Chief Shane McWilliams has been placed on paid administrative leave “pending an internal affairs investigation regarding the violation of Bossier City Police Department policy.”

The council is also set to elect a council President and Vice President and vote on Mayor Chandler’s appointee for City Attorney, Bossier Parish District Court Judge Charles Jacobs. Jacobs, who swore Chandler into office last week, will step down as judge if the council approves the appointment.

The meeting gets underway at 3 p.m.