Captain Shreve high school seniors won $5,000 for their “Traceline Tracker” business competition idea

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two Captain Shreve high school seniors are taking home $5,000 after their business pitch for a safety tracker won them first place in the Trust Your Crazy Ideas Challenge lead at LSUS Wednesday morning.

Lauren Wise and Hailey DeRamus’s concept of the “Traceline Tracker” is simple yet effective. It’s a safe, secure and discrete tracker placed on clothing that contacts the police within seconds of activation. They presented the idea with backed research on violent crimes and a video visual.

The Northwest Louisiana Junior Achievement (JA) and the Brees Dream Foundation have partnered in the Trust Your Crazy Ideas Challenge to host a pitch competition for High School students.

The Junior Achievement’s national and international programs have volunteer lead lessons that teach young people the concepts of starting a business in a competitive marketplace and the Brees Dream Foundation is funded by New Orleans Saint’s quarterback, Drew Bees.

Executive Director for Junior Achievement of North Louisiana, Nita Cooks says they were in 12 different classrooms where students had to present a business plan at the end of the course. They were then helped by mentors to develop their idea for the final pitch.

“Entrepreneurship is one of the things that you can do to go into business. You can work for somebody else or you can work for yourself. To become an entrepreneur, you really need to have that I can’t turn into an I can,” said Cook.

They will go to Lafayette to compete against JA Greater New Orleans, JA Greater Baton Rouge, and the Acadianas and Lafayette for the top prize of $10,000 sponsored by Drew Brees.

The money earned is for continued education in college or career classes.

