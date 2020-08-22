Car crash in Allendale neighborhood claims life of Bossier City man

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Bossier City man was killed in a car crash in Shreveport’s Allendale neighborhood early Friday morning.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers were called around 7:30 a.m. about a crash in the 2000 block of Laurel Street. When they arrived at the scene, medics told them that the driver was unresponsive and not breathing. The man was taken to Willis Knighton North Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say a witness saw the driver at a nearby convenience store just before the crash and they told authorities that the driver was sweating profusely and appeared lethargic. The roadway evidence combined with information gathered from medical staff later in the investigation suggested that the driver suffered a medical event while driving his 2004 Cadillac southbound on Laurel Street. His car left the roadway, ran through a chain-link fence, and came to rest on a grassy vacant lot.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office will release the name of the man at a later time, according to SPD.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.