Car crash claims life of 18-year-old Mt. Pleasant woman, TxDPS investigating

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Authorities in Texas are investigating a car crash that claimed the life of a woman in Titus County Monday morning.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers received a call on Monday, March 8 around 7:09 a.m. about a car wreck on SH 49, which is just east of FM 1735 and about two miles east of Mt. Pleasant.
Preliminary investigation shows 18-year-old Nataly Montoya was traveling westbound in a 2003 Honda Civic on SH 49 in a construction zone.
Troopers say Montoya attempted to avoid a construction barrel in the roadway and overcorrected, resulting in her losing control of the car and overturning. Montoya was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.
