Car crash in E. Texas claims life of off-duty Bossier City police officer

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — State troopers are investigating a car crash in East Texas that claimed the life of an off-duty Bossier City police officer last weekend.

The fatal crash happened on Saturday, April 10 on SH-31 E, which is about six miles east of Tyler in Smith County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 52-year-old Rhonda Lynne Goodrich of Shreveport was traveling eastbound on the shoulder of SH-31 in a 2009 Toyota Venza. Goodrich attempted to make a U-turn and her car was struck by a 2017 Toyota Tundra, which was also traveling eastbound.

When troopers arrived at the scene, Goodrich was pronounced dead and her body was taken to Lighthouse Mortuary. 53-year-old Jack Byron Pierce of Bullard, the driver of the Tundra, was taken to UT-Health Tyler in stable condition.

The Bossier City Police Department says Goodrich joined the force in September of 2005 and served the people of Bossier City with pride.

“She had a strong commitment to serving others,” BCPD said in a released statement Thursday.

“Family members say that Rhonda died in the act of going to another’s aid. She had a strong commitment to serving others. We extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends, and the members of the Bossier City Police Department who are mourning her untimely death. Rhonda made a positive impact on all those who knew her and she is sorely missed.”