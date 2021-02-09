CPSO: Head-on collision on HWY 169 claims lives of two women

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two women are dead following a car crash on a highway in Caddo Parish Tuesday evening.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 11000 block of Louisiana Highway 169 around 5:00 p.m. about a wreck involving a Honda Accord and a Toyota Scion IA.

Sgt. Rodney Spikes says the driver of a Honda Accord was northbound when she lost control of her car and crossed into the opposing lane. The Accord struck an oncoming Toyota Scion IA driven by another young woman.

The driver of the Accord was ejected from her car, and both women died at the scene. There were no other occupants in the vehicles.

CPSO the cause of the fatal crash is still under investigation and the identity of the women will be released by the Caddo Parish Coroner.