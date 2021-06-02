Car crash on Hwy 84 in DeSoto Parish claims life of 15-year-old Mansfield boy

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – State troopers are looking into the cause of a crash in DeSoto Parish that claimed the life of a teenage boy from Mansfield Wednesday afternoon.

According to Louisiana State Police, troopers received a call around 1:30 p.m. about a single-car crash on U.S. Highway 84, which is east of Logansport.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found a 17-year-old and the body of 15-year-old Seth Sloan.

LSP says the 17-year-old, who was the driver, and Sloan were traveling eastbound in a 2012 Dodge Challenger on U.S. Hwy 84, near Natural Gas Road. For reasons still under investigation, the driver lost control and exited the roadway, before colliding with a concrete retaining wall.

The driver was properly wearing a seatbelt and suffered minor injuries. However, Sloan was not wearing one and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis.