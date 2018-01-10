Car crashes into Bossier Parish school bus, 1 injured

One person was injured Wednesday morning after a vehicle collided with a Bossier Parish school bus.



The accident happened around 6:45 a.m. on Highway 3 near Abe Martin Rd. just south of Plain Dealing.

Bus #414 was heading southbound preparing to stop to pick up children when another vehicle crashed into the back of the bus.

The three students and the bus driver were not injured. The driver of the vehicle was treated for minor injuries.

The students were transported by another bus to Benton Middle and Benton High Schools.

