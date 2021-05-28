Car crashes into home in Monroe, child has been airlifted to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A crash on Parkview Drive in Monroe has left a 10-year-old boy injured and he has been airlifted to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.

Owner of the home, Karn Jones says the crash happened around 6:40 P.M. Jones says the driver failed to yield while approaching a curve on Parkview Drive, and took out 3 rooms total; two bedrooms and the living room of her home.

Jones says her son was lying in the bed when the vehicle struck her home.

“I was sitting on the couch and all I knew was like a bomb went off. There was bricks and dust. All I could think about was to start screaming the kids names and to see where they were”, said Jones.

She says they began moving boards till they got to her son just before Monroe Police Department arrived.

Jones says the driver of the vehicle got out of the car and began to walk away from the scene.

The injuries Jones son is facing is still unclear. The driver of the vehicle has been taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

We will continue to update this story as the information becomes available.