Vehicle hit by train in Mooringsport

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a crash involving a Kansas City Southern train and a vehicle in Mooringsport.

According to CPSO, deputies were called to the scene on E. Croom Street near Pit Street just before 6 p.m.

There is no word yet on whether there were any serious injuries. This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

