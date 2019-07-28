Car in which woman died Saturday retrieved from Red River

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Divers this morning retrieved the vehicle that went into the Red River Saturday evening taking its driver with it.

Around 7 p.m. Saturday, a Navy Hyundai drove into the Red River from Clyde Fant Parkway just south of the Casino District between Crockett and Lake Streets.

While stunned witnesses watched the car go into the River, some called 911, and one jumped into the water to try to extract the driver from the vehicle, but was unsuccessful.

Multiple agencies. Including divers and marine units, responded immediately, but as the sun waned into the western sky, what began as a rescue mission soon became a recovery mission.

Shortly after sundown, divers were able to extract the body of a white female from the car, learning there were no other passengers in the car.

Although authorities knew the location of the vehicle, they decided to suspend its retrieval until daylight today.

Retrieval efforts resumed at 7:30 a.m. today, and the car was finally brought out of the water and loaded on a tow truck at 10 a.m.

Neither the circumstances surrounding the event, nor the identity of the victim have been released, pending further investigation and notification of the victim’s family.

Agencies involved in the rescue/recovery/retrieval included the Shreveport Police Department, the Shreveport Fire Department, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.