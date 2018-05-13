Casino honors Providence House moms with luncheon

A special Mother’s Day luncheon honoring a dozen special moms who are bravely foraging a new path for their families was held Saturday in Bossier City.

The moms, who are living with their families in Shreveport’s Providence House, feasted on seafood, meats, vegetables, soups, salads, breads and deserts at Legends Buffett, complements of Diamond Jacks Casino & Hotel, who sponsored the luncheon.

One mother remarked that the luncheon was the best Mothers Day she has ever had.

One mom, who spoke of the luncheon, as well as the Providence House experience, said before she went to Providence House. “I was alone a lot…now I have people going through the same things I am, and we get to share our blessings together, so it’s a good thing”

The Providence House provides transitional housing for homeless families. It currently houses 27 families.