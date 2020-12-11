Cass Co. DA’s office identifies armed burglary suspect fatally shot by police

The burglary suspect who was fatally shot by police in East Texas Thursday has been identified as Texas Rangers continue their investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The burglary suspect who was fatally shot by police in East Texas Thursday has been identified as Texas Rangers continue their investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

According to the Cass County District Attorney’s Office, 47-year-old Eric Drake Feenstra was shot and killed Thursday, hours after officers from multiple agencies tracked him down in a wooded area of the Huffins community.

The DA’s office says multiple shots were fired at law enforcement officers overnight and through the early morning before they found him holed up in a maintenance shed. During negotiations, police say Feenstra pulled a gun and was shot by law enforcement. He died at the scene.

Police had been looking for Feenstra in connection with several burglaries in the area and learned that he was also wanted on a parole warrant from the Texas Department of Corrections.

Investigators say Feenstra had ties to both San Antonio and Rockwall, Texas.

In addition to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens, their Rural Operations Group Team, members of the U.S. Marshal’s Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force, which included members from the Texas Attorney General’s Office and the Smith County Probation Department, along with investigators from the Cass County District Attorney’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety – Highway Patrol, Texas Rangers, Texas Department of Public Safety Aircraft, Queen City Police Department, Atlanta Police Department, and the Telford Unit Canine Department assisted in locating the fugitive.

“We sincerely thank all of these agencies for their long hours of work and efforts to ensure the safety of the community which they all took very seriously,” said a statement on the incident released by the DA’s office.